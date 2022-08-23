Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists believe they may have discovered a way to fight food allergies, but say people may not want to take it.

The Food and Drug Administration says millions of Americans, including children, have food allergies.

The top allergens include milk, eggs, nuts, fish, shellfish and wheat, so the American Chemical Society looked at a study targeting nut allergies using mice.

Researchers found lab tests on a bacterial compound called butyrate showed promise against allergic reactions.

The compound works by helping to grow good gut bacteria and restoring the gut’s protective barrier, but there is a problem. It is too nasty to take as a pill.

Researchers say it smells “dog poop and rancid butter...and it also tastes bad.”

They admit people in the study had trouble swallowing it and those who did it found it digested too soon.

The scientists say they looked at a new delivery system to butyrate in polymers that hide the smell and taste.

They administered it to mice and the treatment prevented the mice from going into anaphylactic shock when they were exposed to peanuts.

Researchers believe the treatment could counteract many types of food allergies and inflammatory diseases.

