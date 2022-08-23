Tamarack to debut exhibition focused on West Virginia’s scenic beauty

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new exhibit coming to Tamarack is all about the scenery of The Mountain State.

“Head Over Hills” is a collection of art depicting rural life in West Virginia. The exhibit includes photography and paintings, but also blown glass, embroidery and even felted wool. The works have been submitted by artists all across the state.

Mandy Lash, Tamarack’s Gallery Director, says she hopes the gallery rekindles an appreciation for West Virginia and its natural beauty.

“It’s really easy as West Virginians who are surrounded by it every day to get jaded by the beauty of our state, so I like to have an exhibit at least once a year that really celebrates that and highlights how gorgeous our state is...”

The exhibit will be debuted to the public this Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The artwork can also be viewed anytime during Tamarack’s business hours or online through their virtual gallery.

