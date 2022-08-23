Two Nicholas County schools under a precautionary lockdown

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two schools in Nicholas County are under a precautionary lockdown.

Summersville Middle School and Zela Elementary are under the lockdown until law enforcement can investigate a post made on social media.

The Nicholas County Board of Education says no immediate threat has been identified.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

