Two Nicholas County schools under a precautionary lockdown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two schools in Nicholas County are under a precautionary lockdown.

Summersville Middle School and Zela Elementary are under the lockdown until law enforcement can investigate a post made on social media.

The Nicholas County Board of Education says no immediate threat has been identified.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

