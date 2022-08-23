Webster County football led by new head coach, finds veteran talent in young roster

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last season, Webster County football finished on a good note, winning its final two games of the season. This year, with a new head coach, the team is hoping to make the next step. It all starts with numbers.

“We had a great offseason,” said new head coach Eddie Williams. “We had about 28 kids consistently in the weight room all summer. It’s been great for us. It fed right into August camp. We were able to get a lot of base offense and defense in, and that’s what we’re working toward right now.”

The past few years have been rough on football for Webster County. The team almost doubled in size heading into this season, giving many opportunities for improvement.

“We’ve narrowed down to low teens the past few years,” said junior Zach Mccourt. “We have 33 right now. I’ve seen a lot of improvement over this week since our last scrimmage.”

But despite the coaching change and the wealth of improvement needed by young players, the team is welcoming the change.

“It’s been way better. It’s been smoother,” said sophomore Isaac Snyder. “After the scrimmage last week we showed our bangs. We tightened up on those and are ready to prove a point.”

For coach Williams, the future is looking bright, even in his first season.

“It’s always a challenge going anywhere,” said coach Williams. “Whether it’s been in good hands or bad hands, but I’ve hit the ground running. It’s been fun so far. The guys are bought in to what we are trying to do and accomplish, and everyone around is rallying behind that. The guys are feeding it to everyone else, and we are rolling.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.