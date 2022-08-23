WVU women’s soccer comes off first week of game action

WVU soccer
WVU soccer(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer is coming off their first week of game action, complete with a tie against Indiana and snatching a win over St. Joseph.

Five different Mountaineers put one in the net on Sunday for their 5-1 victory, including a first in the gold-and-blue uniform for three.

While WVU came away with a sizable win, it took them nearly 40 minutes to put a tally on the board. However, there were a lot of improvements to be noted heading into this week’s contest at Penn State on Thursday.

Sunday showed the Mountaineers moving into better spaces and overall better movement.

Moving into this week, they know Penn State is very dynamic in the final third and picked up a strong all-American transfer that the Mountaineer will need to focus on aside from another game.

Penn State - WVU is a geological rival, and the excitement is always heightened for such, vut it also comes with a respect between the two.

As Head Coach Nikki Izzo put it, they are leading into the lions den, literally.

“There’s just respect. I think that you know what that rivalry always boils down to. We both know it’s going to be a big game. We both know what’s at stake because both programs respect each other,” said Coach Izzo-Brown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
Thomas Earl Harris
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
Randolph County fatal crash
Woman dies in head-on crash
Jenny L. Taylor
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

Latest News

WVU baseball
5 transfers, 2 freshmen join WVU’s baseball program
WVU Offensive Line
WVU’s offensive line puts pressure on little things during fall camp
WVU women's soccer
WVU woman’s soccer searching for consistency with multiple super seniors
WVU women’s soccer
WVU women’s soccer selected to finish 3rd in preseason poll