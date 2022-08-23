WVU women’s soccer comes off first week of game action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer is coming off their first week of game action, complete with a tie against Indiana and snatching a win over St. Joseph.

Five different Mountaineers put one in the net on Sunday for their 5-1 victory, including a first in the gold-and-blue uniform for three.

While WVU came away with a sizable win, it took them nearly 40 minutes to put a tally on the board. However, there were a lot of improvements to be noted heading into this week’s contest at Penn State on Thursday.

Sunday showed the Mountaineers moving into better spaces and overall better movement.

Moving into this week, they know Penn State is very dynamic in the final third and picked up a strong all-American transfer that the Mountaineer will need to focus on aside from another game.

Penn State - WVU is a geological rival, and the excitement is always heightened for such, vut it also comes with a respect between the two.

As Head Coach Nikki Izzo put it, they are leading into the lions den, literally.

“There’s just respect. I think that you know what that rivalry always boils down to. We both know it’s going to be a big game. We both know what’s at stake because both programs respect each other,” said Coach Izzo-Brown.

