Betty Louise King Betty Louise King, 92, of Fairmont passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 05, 1930, a daughter of the late Ellis and Mamie Shuck McCoy. She was a Christian by faith and enjoyed time spent with her special friend and spiritual advisor Betty Jones. She also enjoyed several years of volunteer service for the Soup Opera and Fairmont General Hospital. She retired with in 1997 with 32 years of service as a Nursing Assistant at Fairmont General Hospital. She is survived by two sons Steven King of Fairmont and Joseph King and his wife Debra of Scott Depot; one daughter Patricia “Patty” Littleton and her husband Michael of Huntington; grandchildren Stephanie Strickland and her husband Nick, Joseph “Joey” King and his wife Tyra, Sarah Louise King and her companion Levi Fox, Allen King and his companion Erica, Zachary Littleton and his wife Erin, and Rachel Childers and her husband Brian; great grandchildren Miriam, Scotty, William, Reed, and Martin Strickland, Issa King, D.J. Fike, Issac Fox, Bella and Sloane Littleton, and Delaney and Hadley Childers and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jacob Joseph King who passed in 1983, her daughter-in-law Brenda King and three brothers. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Claude Kinty officiating. Burial will follow at View Point Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

