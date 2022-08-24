Body found in freezer during well-being check

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A body was found inside a freezer by deputies during a well-being check, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The gruesome discovery was found at a home along Saulton Drive.

Detectives have not yet identified the body or determined a cause of death.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
School Lockdown Generic
Precautionary lockdown for two Nicholas County schools lifted
Man arrested after alleged shootout with ex-girlfriend
UPDATE: Randolph County man surrenders self after two month search
Paul White
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, connected to 2019 Randolph Co. shootout

Latest News

State Fair of West Virginia rides
More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia
File Graphic
Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
‘Large batch’ of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Morgantown
City of Elkins
New conference center in Elkins to receive $5.3 million from American Rescue Plan
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.