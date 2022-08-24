Bridgeport to see more business during football season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As football season is right around the corner, the Bridgeport and Clarksburg area will see an increase in traffic.

As most people are planning for college gamedays, they may be wondering where they are going to eat or where they will stay.

During football season, Bridgeport and Clarksburg both see an increase in business from the gameday crowds.

“There’s a lot of people from Harrison County that identify with Marion County with WVU, a lot of students. We have a lot of participants and people who attend the WVU football games every year. This whole quarter from Morgantown to Fairmont to Bridgeport has really become a quarter. We have a lot of folks that come in our town and stay here in advanced to going to the games. Especially ones who have to travel out of state,” said Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Lang.

With all kinds of restaurants and hotels, Bridgeport can be a stopping point before or after the game. If you are going to come to Bridgeport on gamedays, you should plan ahead as the town will be busier than usual.

“Bridgeport has a lot to offer. We are kind of a central kick-off hub here in North Central West Virginia for activities. That includes WVU football. We have newer fine hotels. Once again we have a good family and chain restaurants here in town.”

The Springhill suites by Marriott in Bridgeport is usually booked on gamedays. Rates can be anywhere from $160 to $200 a night.

“We pick up quite a bit of business if we get overflow from Morgantown. As the Morgantown hotels book up then we will pickup the overflow. Most games we get a good amount of overflow,” said General Manger of Springhill Suites, Patrick Geiger.

The first home game for WVU football is September 10th vs Kansas.

