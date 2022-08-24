Buffalo Wild Wings holds fundraisers for United Way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dunk tank and a hot chicken wing eating contest really put the “fun” in fundraiser. This is all to benefit the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, and is taking place at the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings.

The “Dine and Dunk for a Cause” is in honor of the 15th annual “Who’s the Boss” challenge, where people see who can eat the most chicken wings, and raise the most money, in 8 minutes.

Before the “hot” event takes place later, people are dining, and dunking members of the community, including Mayor Andy Lang.

This all supports United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, and their 21 local nonprofits.

“So, the dunk tank, all the proceeds from the dunk tank go back to our community,” said Brad Riffee, director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. “100% of the donations we receive through the wing contest go back to our community. We have a Dine for a Cause here too, our signature dine for a cause events, and you’ll see them across the community. But today, if you come in and you say ‘hey I’m here to support United Way and my local community, a percentage of your check will be donated to us as well.”

Riffee said the dunk tank has already raised almost $10,000 in donations.

Buffalo Wild Wings regional manager, JMike, said the restaurant has been packed, and anticipates raising a lot of money from diners.

“Oh, tonight’s going to be crazy, and the turnout so far has been great,” said We’ve got people that normally don’t come up here for lunch that are up here for lunch.”

Riffee said he is looking to the rest of the festivities., and he is thankful to see people come and support this cause.

“It’s just going to be a great time to celebrate what we do as a community, because I’m going to tell you what,” Riffee said. “When people give united way their donation is out there working and helping people 365 days a year. It’s wonderful to have so many community partners and friends who rally around the cause.”

Carry out orders are also supporting the cause when you mention Unite Way.

