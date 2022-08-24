Bus accident reported in Mon County

(KMOV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive.

The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students on board, according to the Monongalia County School District.

The school district says no injuries from students or the bus driver were reported in the crash.

The students are boarding bus #340 and will arrive home as soon as traffic is cleared, the school district says.

