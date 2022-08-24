Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death of a 22-year-old man near the campus of Davis & Elkins College.

According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive.

Graceland Drive runs parallel to and on the east side of Randolph Ave., adjacent to the Graceland Hill neighborhood and the campus of Davis & Elkins College.

EPD investigating death on Graceland Drive
EPD investigating death on Graceland Drive(City of Elkins, WV)

The injured person, 22-year-old Connor Nestor, was transported to Davis Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, Chief Bennett said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkins Police Department at 304-636-0678.

According to Nestor’s obituary, he was a Tucker County High School graduate and completed his LPN Certification last April. He was an LPN at Highland Hospital.

The family will receive friends and family at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Parsons on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

