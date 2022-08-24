Gerald Raymond “Pop-paw Soggy” Flare of Swiss, WV passed away August 17, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his whole family at his bedside. Gerald was preceded in death by his loving parents, Charles Raymond Glare and Isa Mahala Flare and a brother, James Loranzie Flare. Gerald was from Webster Springs; he met his future wife Edwina and moved to the Swiss area in the early 80′s got married and started their beautiful family. Gerald was a well-known man for his outgoing personality and caring heart. He loved to make people laugh and carried a smile on his face always. He started doing shows and dances to continue to share his personality with the world to make more people feel happiness and joy and that is where he became “Pop-paw Soggy.” Surviving are his wife Edwina “Winnie” Flare; son, Joshua (Kim) Flare of Summersville and daughter Jessica (J.D) Lanham of Dixie; grandchildren Brandon (Bacon) Lanham (19), Jordan (Biscuit) Lanham (16) and Khloe (Spitfire) Lanham (9). Pop-paw Soggy was all about his family. He would do anything for them and to make sure they were happy and had anything they needed. He was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He had a heart of gold and was so full of life, laughter and love. Please come help the family celebrate the life of this wonderful and outgoing man; graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Flare family.

