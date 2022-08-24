Glenville State defense becomes an advantage, offense makes improvements

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State football hits the turf with the most talent Coach Mike Kellar has had since he got there.

They have the ability and the want to. Now, it’s time to put it all together.

Coming into the year, the pioneers knew their secondary was going to be a strength, but their offense has also been able to show improvement in the skill positions.

The D-Line is becoming an advantage for GSU, and their O-Line has made big improvements since the spring.

It’s a work in progress, but they say they’ll get there.

“Letting them understand that they’re a part of the world. Period seven on a random Wednesday doesn’t mean a whole lot in the long-term, but it could mean a whole lot because it could be something that was covered or a situation that we’ve done. So, when it happens in a game, it’s not new to them, so right now that’s the biggest thing,” Coach Mike Kellar said. “Bill Belichick has a quote that we don’t wanna be a bunch of guys wearing the same uniform. We want to be a team. Right now, we’re a bunch of guys wearing the same uniform. We’re not a team yet. They have to go through the process. I mean they have to stack days. Even the bad days they could learn something from. They have to put days together. They have to put practices together.”

The Pioneers have better chemistry and focused mindset than they’ve had in years.

They have a lot of youth but in game experience and physical youth but those players are promising, especially to the upperclassman.

“It gives the older guys a sense of hope for the future, a sense of trust. Even though they’re young, we trust them,” said Junior Defensive Back Dane Lynch Jr.

“They put in a lot of effort. They came prepared this season, and they’re looking to contribute not just be here and be part of the team, but they’re looking to also make a difference, and that’s huge for us,” said Junior Defensive Line Max Boyd.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.