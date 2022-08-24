International company exploring W.Va. for green energy plant, could bring 200 jobs

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Leaders of a South Korean company are in West Virginia to explore potential sites for a green energy facility.

The hydrogen gasification facility would create green energy from forest, plant and plastic waste products, according to a press release.

John Kyung, founder and CEO of Plagen Co., Ltd., in Seoul, recently met with Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, staff from U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and local economic development officials in Monongalia, Kanawha and Jefferson Counties.

Officials said as many as 200 new jobs could be created for engineers and waste haulers.

Kyung said the Plagen technology produces hydrogen from various wastes and is modeled after a modified gasification technology that has been used in Austria, Germany, and Sweden over the past 20 years.

“Our new facility plans to produce 6.5 million liters per year of green methanol using forest wood waste and plastic wastes as a private investment project,” said Kyung. “We would also run smart farms, utilizing the residual heat from the plants.”

Kyung also said the people of West Virginia have been welcoming and encouraging.

“The people of West Virginia have been welcoming and encouraging,” Kyung said. “I look forward to continuing our conversations and putting together the financial, economic and community priorities to make this project a reality.”

