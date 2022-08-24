Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a high-pressure system started pushing in from out west into West Virginia, allowing dry, stable air to bring clearer skies to WV. That same system will mean nice weather for today and the next few days. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for this time of year, and feeling slightly hotter because of the warm air and sunshine. Overnight, skies will be clear, with only a few clouds. Most areas will not see any fog, and if we do, visibility will still be decent. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s, around average for this time of year. The clear weather continues into tomorrow, as we’ll see mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and because of the sunshine and light winds, temperatures will be higher than average, in the mid-to-upper-80s. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool as you head outside. Then on Friday into the weekend, a cold front will push into WV, bringing increased cloud cover. We might also see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours, depending on how much instability there is. So a few areas might see rain at times, although most areas will remain dry. All the while, temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, above-average for this time of year. Then early next week, a cold front will push in and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Virginia, so we’ll have a better chance of seeing rain. In short, the rest of the workweek will be mostly sunny and seasonable, and it will be a while before rain chances really increase.

Today: Any leftover fog leaves during the mid-morning hours. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, around average for this time of year. Overall, today will be an average summer day. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet. Low: 60.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s in the mountains and upper-80s in the lowlands, feeling slightly hotter because of the sunshine. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny. High: 88.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. So there is a chance of rain. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in some areas. Overall, Friday will be cloudy and warm, but besides a chance of rain, it should be a quiet end to the workweek. High: 86.

