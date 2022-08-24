Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins

Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins
Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins(Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins of Mabie was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world on August 20, 2022, at the age of 49 at Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown.

She was born Thursday, August 16, 1973, in Elkins, a daughter of Thomas Joseph Guire II and Delores Ann Kirkpatrick Guire of Mabie. On July 26, 2014, in Mabie, she married James “Jimmy” Cummins who survives at home.

Michelle loved spending time with her family, making many memories, and known for being fashionably late. She never met a stranger. She had a contagious laugh, a beautiful bright smile and eyes that would light up any room. Michelle loved riding four wheelers, sunsets and especially her little dog “Poe”. She was a wonderful mother and wife. Her babies were her biggest blessings and her husband was her other half.

She is also survived by five children, Lyllian Bradberry, Christopher Bradberry, Gracie Holley, Neisha Cummins, and James Cummins Jr., one sister, Christy Jackson and husband Michael Jackson of Mabie, one brother, Thomas Guire III and wife Jennifer of Mabie, and nieces and nephews, Gabriel Guire, Liam Jackson, Thomas Guire IV, Olivia Guire, and Mackenzie Guire who loved their “Aunt Bootie”.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, August 26, 2022, from Noon until 2 pm, the funeral hour. Terry Burges will officiate. Michelle’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
Medical examiner called in I-79 southbound crash, exit ramp shut down
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
School Lockdown Generic
Precautionary lockdown for two Nicholas County schools lifted
Man arrested after alleged shootout with ex-girlfriend
UPDATE: Randolph County man surrenders self after two month search

Latest News

Robert “Larry” Gregory Sr.
Robert “Larry” Gregory Sr.
Betty Louise King
Betty Louise King
Gerald Raymond “Pop-paw Soggy” Flare
Gerald Raymond “Pop-paw Soggy” Flare
Janet K. Summers
Janet K. Summers