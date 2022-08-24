Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins of Mabie was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world on August 20, 2022, at the age of 49 at Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown.

She was born Thursday, August 16, 1973, in Elkins, a daughter of Thomas Joseph Guire II and Delores Ann Kirkpatrick Guire of Mabie. On July 26, 2014, in Mabie, she married James “Jimmy” Cummins who survives at home.

Michelle loved spending time with her family, making many memories, and known for being fashionably late. She never met a stranger. She had a contagious laugh, a beautiful bright smile and eyes that would light up any room. Michelle loved riding four wheelers, sunsets and especially her little dog “Poe”. She was a wonderful mother and wife. Her babies were her biggest blessings and her husband was her other half.

She is also survived by five children, Lyllian Bradberry, Christopher Bradberry, Gracie Holley, Neisha Cummins, and James Cummins Jr., one sister, Christy Jackson and husband Michael Jackson of Mabie, one brother, Thomas Guire III and wife Jennifer of Mabie, and nieces and nephews, Gabriel Guire, Liam Jackson, Thomas Guire IV, Olivia Guire, and Mackenzie Guire who loved their “Aunt Bootie”.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, August 26, 2022, from Noon until 2 pm, the funeral hour. Terry Burges will officiate. Michelle’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Michelle Lynn Guire Cummins. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

