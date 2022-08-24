Monkeypox vaccines now available in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department has received its first shipment of the monkeypox vaccine.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, which the MCHD has received, has emergency use authorization from the FDA to immunize people against monkeypox.

MCHD Clinical Services will hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Friday, by appointment only, to individuals considered at higher risk for the virus.

The virus has a hallmark symptom of a rash that may be located on or near the genitals and on other areas, such as hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.

Public health nurses will also be on hand during this weekend’s Morgantown Pride events handing out information flyers and answering questions.

“Monongalia County Health Department is excited to be one of the first health departments in the state to be offering this service to the citizens and visitors to our county,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD’s county health officer. “We’re pleased to be working with the organizers of the Morgantown Pride events.”

MCHD has limited doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine.

Prioritized groups who can consider getting the vaccine include gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary individuals and who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days. Those who have had a known exposure to a confirmed or probable monkeypox case in the last 14 days are also prioritized, according to the MCHD..

The list also includes research laboratory personnel working with orthopoxviruses, clinical laboratory personnel performing diagnostic testing for orthopoxviruses and designated local health department staff members

To make an appointment, call 304-598-5119 or click here.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine. After the first dose, the second dose is given four weeks later. Full immunity is not achieved until two weeks after that, a full six weeks after the first dose.

“We want to emphasize the importance of getting the second dose,” Dr. Smith said.

An outbreak of monkeypox was confirmed in May 2022. Currently, officials said there are no cases in Monongalia County and four confirmed cases in West Virginia.

The MCHD says there have not been any confirmed deaths in the United States.

