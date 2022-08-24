More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair.

“Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”

Five food pantries split more than 1,600 pounds of food that was raised during First Energy’s Magic Monday.

The State Fair also hosted its inaugural Big Wheel Bash as a fundraiser for the endowment and endowment and scholarship funds and raised over $20,000.

Each year, $20,000 is given to scholarships for students from West Virginia to attend accredited schools or trade programs.

7,500 home, arts and garden exhibits were on display in the WV building from over 700 exhibitors.

Over 350 open livestock exhibitors participated, and over 370 junior 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors showed animals. Over 4,500 4-H and FFA non-livestock exhibits were on display in the Underwood Youth Center.

$36,000 was paid to civic organizations and/or school programs for services during the fair.

The State Fair hired over 210 part-time employees for the 10-day event. This number does not include part-time help for the food vendors, the carnival, and other concessionaires.

Fairgoer spending on food grossed over $3.5 million. The fair’s carnival provider also set an all-time Fair record for carnival ride gross sales of just under $1.2 million.

The Grandstand attracted over 29,000 fairgoers to eight different shows throughout the week, and overall fair attendance totaled over 170,000.

“Outside of the number of fairgoers coming through the gates, it is important for us to look at the entire picture to judge the true success of the fair,” Collins said. “State Fairs were started to tell the story of agriculture, but to also spur commerce in the local community – two missions we still hold true.”

The 98th Annual State Fair is set for August 10-19, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.