New conference center in Elkins to receive $5.3 million from American Rescue Plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $5.3 million from the American Rescue Plan will be going toward the construction of a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins.

A total of $5,360,000 was announced to the Randolph County Development Authority.

The funding will be matched with $1.3 million in state funds and is expected to create 87 jobs, retain 13 jobs and generate $22.4 million in private investment.

“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of the critical American Rescue Plan investments that drive economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said. “I’m pleased the EDA is supporting this new multipurpose facility in Elkins to strengthen the local economy and boost the entertainment and tourism industries across the region.”

The facility will feature a theater environment for various performances and open areas designed to host workforce development sessions, trade shows and business conferences.

The Economic Development Administration’s Coal Communities Program was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and supports coal communities through targeted investments to create new jobs and boost economic opportunity.

