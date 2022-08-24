One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

As fire crews were en-route, dispatch said State Police were on scene and confirmed entrapment and one injury in the crash.

Valley VFD said one vehicle crashed into the cable barrier with heavy damage. The driver was still inside the vehicle when crews arrived on scene.

Crews had to remove the driver’s side door before the driver could be escorted out of the vehicle.

Officials said the driver sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. Marion County Rescue Squad transported him to the hospital.

An investigation determined the vehicle was inside a tractor trailer’s blind spot when the accident happened. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Crews were on scene for nearly an hour and a half before returning to service.

