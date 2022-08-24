Robert “Larry” Gregory Sr. age 66, of Philippi, formerly of Cowen, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 22, 2022 after battling an extended illness. Larry was born on October 11, 1955 in Richwood to Charles Orville Gregory Sr. and Carrie Alma Barker Gregory. He married Janet Harless Gregory on January 1, 1976 in Cowen and together they raised seven children. Larry spent 24 years of his life driving school bus for the Webster County Board of Education. He began driving school bus right after his high school graduation in 1975 from Webster Springs High School. He was one of the youngest drivers for the school district and drove up until his retirement in 1999. In addition to working for the Webster County Board of Education as a school bus driver, Larry spent many years doing lawn care throughout Webster County Schools. He formerly worked for Lady H Coal in Nettie as a security guard and was a coal truck driver for Brooks Run Mining Co. in Erbacon. He was a dedicated member of Christ Gospel Church. Larry was a hard worker and a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. He enjoyed farming, working on vehicles, building, travelling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Harless Gregory; sons Robert Larry Gregory, Jr. (Bobby) of Philippi, Jeremy Gregory of Charlestown, IN, Shawn (Jennifer) Gregory of Clarksville, IN, Brian (Alejandra) Gregory of Sellersburg, IN, and Joseph (Lisha) Gregory of Charlestown, IN; daughters Tiffany Gregory of Philippi and Tara Gregory of Troy, NY; 10 grandchildren ( Brooke Gregory, Kaylynne Gregory, Aubrey Gregory, Gracin Gregory, Kalli Gregory, Noah Gregory, Jasmine Gregory, Ethan Gregory, Adalai Gregory, Trevor Gregory); siblings David Gregory of Cowen, Marlene (Curtis) Williams of Lexington, NC, Donna (James) Lucky of Cowen, and Kenneth Gregory of Cowen; daughters-in-law Wendy Gregory of Philippi and Amber Anderson of Webster Springs; and many extended family and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Carrie; two brothers Charles “Charlie” Gregory and Freeman Gregory; and sister Margaret Gregory. Larry will be forever missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he loved and was greatly loved by. A Celebration of Life Service for Larry will be held at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM with Rev. Edward Ratliff officiating. Larry’s final resting place will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation from 11:00 AM to service time at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gregory family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.