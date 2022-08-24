Ukrainian Independence Day Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was supposed to be a day filled with celebrations and remembrance, instead WVU students hosted a festival dedicated to

bringing awareness to the current policies happening overseas and highlighting Ukrainian culture.

“It was 31 years ago, and we are celebrating this anniversary unfortunately under this aggression and threat from Russia people continue to fight for the independence they gained 31 years ago”, Khrystyna Pelchar, Ukraine festival event organizer.

The festival started off with Pelchar sharing information about the war and an updated message from the president of Ukraine.

After the presentation native Ukrainians all bonded together to take a moment for their loved ones still in their country.

“It could be any of them my friends family people I don’t know and for what for nothing”, Anna Karol ,WVU PhD student.

“Why am I here why isn’t my family here and the reason we are having this event is to say with all spirits and hearts we are with Ukraine we are not giving up on who we are we have not forgotten about Ukraine”, Khrystyna Pelchar, Ukraine festival event organizer.

The event concluded with an auction of traditional Ukrainian garments and a moment for silence for those who lost their lives in the fight for independence.

All auction proceeds will be sent to the Ukraine.

