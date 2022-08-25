200 Years of Service for the City of Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I want to see the employees recognized for their hard work and their good work and make the employees feel important and appreciated”, Donna Krivosky, City Clerk.

Donna Krivosky is a City Clerk for the city of Bridgeport.

“Never in a million years would I ever believe I would love it as much as I do.. I love my position I love what I do and I just love working here”, Donna Krivosky, City Clerk.

Donna has been a public servant for 25 years and she along with others were recognized for their hard-work with a service award.

The awards were bought back by current City Manager Brian Newton in an effort to show employees how valuable and appreciated they are.

Its just a great way to recognize our valuable employees and what they do for the city”, Brian Newton, City Manager.

The first batch of awards were given out Tuesday and 7 city employees were recognized by city leaders.

“I mean its one thing when I walk up and say hey Greg thank you for 40 years its another thing when city council and the mayor says that so I think that’s important”, Brian Newton, City Manager.

The 7 employees combined have over 200 hours of service with the lowest time served being 25 years and the highest being 40.

“When you have that many years working at a place you know its a good place to work”, Donna Krivosky, City Clerk.

“You know you come to work every day and you go home and you feel good because you helped people”, Brian Newton, City Manager.

Service awards will be given at every city council meeting through the month of December.

