Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, a high-pressure system will continue bringing dry, stable conditions to WV today. But after today, a weak cold front will bring rain chances to WV. This afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, slightly above-average for late-August. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will start pushing from the west during the afternoon, bringing cloudy skies into the area. A few isolated showers, and even an embedded thunderstorm, will also push in during that time, so a few areas may see rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Over the weekend, rain chances will decrease, as the front moves south of us. Still, a few isolated showers may pop-up in the mountains on Saturday afternoon. But by Sunday, our region is mostly dry, with sunny skies to end the weekend. All the while, temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, above-average for this time of year. By Monday, temperatures will reach the low-90s in some areas, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool if heading out. Then after Monday, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to WV. So our region will see rain early next week. In short, today will be warm and sunny, the weekend will be warm and partly cloudy, and scattered showers and storms push in next week.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds during the afternoon. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, a few degrees above-average for late-August. Overall, today will be hot and quiet. High: 87.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Not much fog is expected, but we are watching carefully to see what happens just in case. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s, around average for this time of year. Overall, tonight will be quiet and mild. Low: 64.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers moving through the Mountain State during the afternoon and evening. Because they’re isolated, most of us will remain dry. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and cloudy at times, with a slight chance of rain. High: 85.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overall, Saturday will be seasonable and partly cloudy. High: 84.

