Kevin's Evening Forecast | August 25th, 2022

We’re heading into the weekend and it’s looking very nice!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! It was another beautiful day here in north central West Virginia!! Temperatures were a bit warmer than yesterday and it was dry and comfortable. To the northwest of us is a frontal boundary that will be moving in. This front is moving into dry air so we won’t see much precipitation, but we will see some passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. Saturday morning is looking foggy and some locations could see significantly lower visibility. The rest of Saturday and Sunday are looking great with temperatures rising. Our next big change of showers after that will be either late Monday or Tuesday

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny with showers later: High 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot: High 91

