Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom he married on July 21, 1973. Also surviving are their children, Eli Atha, Bridgeport; Tarah Formica and her husband Drew and their children Fiona and Maximino Formica, Morgantown; Corey Atha and his wife and their children Reagan and Camden Atha, Bridgeport. Also surviving are his sister Roberta (Bobbie) Strosnider and her husband Jim of Naples, FL; his uncle Jack Southern, Lumberport; his sisters-in-law, Ann Tarasi and her husband Pete of Pittsburgh, PA; Barbara Wrachford and her husband Richard of Columbus, OH; and Janie Hughes and her husband Gerald of Kincheloe; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews complete his family. Larry was the President of Atha Trucking, and he and Kathy were very active at Bible Baptist Temple. He had served in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was a member of American Legion Post 68, where he was an executive of Home Corporation and had served as a past Financial Officer for 20 years. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Bridgeport High School and remained active in the Bridgeport community, most notably, through the ongoing sponsorship of a Minor and then Little League baseball team for over 35 years. Larry may be best known for his easy-going and fun-loving nature. He truly enjoyed the trucking business and was always there to help fellow truckers or friends in need - more than likely accompanied by a smile and a quippy one-liner that would evoke laughter with the added benefit of some sound advice. In his spare time, he loved racing go-karts and then graduated to racing his semi-modified car at Elkins Speedway and other local dirt race tracks. He enjoyed watching western movies, and listening to bluegrass and old gospel music. He took joy in gardening with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. Condolences to the Atha Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Just your thoughts and prayers for Larry’s family and friends, and/or your presence at the visitation are enough in lieu of flowers. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with Pastor Charles Madaus presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

