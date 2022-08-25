Little Kanawha Reading Series to host Marie Manilla

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - As part of the ongoing Little Kanawha Reading Series, Glenville State University will play host to Marie Manilla next month.

The event will be on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library.

It is free and open to the public.

A West Virginia native, Manilla was Shepherd University’s 2021 Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence.

She often grapples with issues of race, class, and gender in her work and also strives to present a fuller portrait of who West Virginians are, not only to outsiders, but to insiders as well.

Manilla’s 2014 novel, The Patron Saint of Ugly, is set in a fictional version of the Huntington neighborhood where she grew up. The book received the Weatherford Award and was the 2021 One Book, One West Virginia Common Read.

The Little Kanawha Reading Series is a collaboration between Glenville State’s Department of Language and Literature, Appalachian Studies Program, and the Robert F. Kidd Library.

Its purpose is to provide a showcase for a diversity of literary forms and voices in order to acknowledge and enrich the cultural heritage of Appalachia and the communities around the Little Kanawha River.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.