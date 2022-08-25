Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green.

He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed playing guitar. He was Pentecostal by faith.

Mack is survived by his sons Hubert (Crystal) Green and William (Kerry) Green; daughters Lisa (Bennie) Anderson and Janie (Joseph) Malley; mother of his children, Judy Green; sisters Louberta Carol Utt and Retha M. Grimes; grandchildren Cody, Dustin, Bennie Jr., Samantha, Bailey, Serenity, Joey, Charlie and Aaliyah; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Orlando, George, Roy, and Lantie Green; and sisters Reba Carden, Leoma Loucille Hamrick, Deloris McIe, Lenora Clutter, and Eva Carpenter; and granddaughter Cassandra.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Mack’s life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Clarence McCourt officiating. Interment will follow in Joe McCourt Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Green family.

