Margaret Ann Mayhew, 86, of Fairmont passed away peacefully August 24, 2022 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Mayhew; and brothers Carl and John Nichols. She is survived by her children, Charlotte (Mike) Michael, Kathy Keener, and Michael (Mattie) Mayhew; grandchildren, Bridgett (Rob) Bays, Katherine (Zacc) Brown, Mindy (Ed) Morris, and Cody (Kayla) Keener; sisters, Cecilia (Sam) Slaughter, and Sarah Renner; the joys of her life, her great grandchildren, Ashley, Hunter, Heather, Elizabeth, Sarah, Philip, Dani, Brian, Griffin; and great great grandchildren, Conner and Callie. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by them and all who knew her. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.