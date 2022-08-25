More than $800k announced for scientific research in W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $800,000 was announced by West Virginia’s U.S. Senators for three scientific research projects across West Virginia.

$802,718 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will toward the research projects. Two of the projects are for research at West Virginia University.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $800,000 in these critical research programs to improve the health and safety of communities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help advance our understanding of important biological and medical processes as well as analyze national data to prevent fatalities in our communities across West Virginia.”

“It is always welcome news to see important initiatives like these recognized by HHS and receive due support,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help strengthen the capabilities of both WVU and the WVDHHR, and I will continue to advocate for the resources they need to properly serve our state and operate efficiently.”

The individual awards are listed below:

$455,998 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemical Research This funding will support research into the ergot alkaloid pathway.

$238,720 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Collecting Violent Death Information Using the National Violent Death Reporting System This funding will support research into for violent death prevention in West Virginia by collecting, analyzing and evaluating data from the National Violent Death Reporting System.

$108,000 – West Virginia University – Research Scientist Development Award, Research and Training This funding will support research into the multi-generational effects of maternal engineered nano-material inhalation exposure on microvascular and reproductive health outcomes.



