Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation, it was determined by officers the victim was leaving the home when Tiffany Taylor, 33, came outside with a firearm and fired one shot at the victim.

The shot reportedly shattered a back window of a vehicle nearby. Officers said a bullet hole was located in a subwoofer in the vehicle.

The victim told officers she heard a gunshot and saw “a small pistol” in Taylor’s hand, according to officers.

Taylor has been charged with wanton endangerment and had a capias warrant. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $27,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
‘Large batch’ of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Morgantown
Bus accident reported in Mon County
File Graphic
Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College
Junior Arnie Owens
Junior Arnie Owens

Latest News

New Subway on Johnson Ave.
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
Appalachian Regional Commission launches grant program
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue