Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Following an investigation, it was determined by officers the victim was leaving the home when Tiffany Taylor, 33, came outside with a firearm and fired one shot at the victim.

The shot reportedly shattered a back window of a vehicle nearby. Officers said a bullet hole was located in a subwoofer in the vehicle.

The victim told officers she heard a gunshot and saw “a small pistol” in Taylor’s hand, according to officers.

Taylor has been charged with wanton endangerment and had a capias warrant. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $27,500 bond.

