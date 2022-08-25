Mr. Thomas Joseph Ashby, 89 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1933 in Ellenboro, WV, the son of the late Guy and Jessie Idleman Ashby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Sayres Ashby, on October 6, 2009. They had celebrated 53 years of marriage. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Howard and her husband Lester of Bridgeport, WV and Pam Burkhart and her husband Bill of Prior Lake, MN; one granddaughter, Natalie Duellman and her husband Jon of Burnsville, MN; one great grandson, Jackson Richard Duellman; a special friend, Louise Batman; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Reverend Hugh Ashby and William Ashby, and two sisters, Madalyne Taylor Dunbar and Sue Simmons. In 1991, Tom retired as a farmer from the family property, Ashby Farms. He then worked for the Harrison County Board of Education as a school bus driver and finished his working years driving for Cubby’s Child Care Center. The school children brought him great joy and smiles. He was a devout Christian that loved his Lord and Savior and was a fifty-plus year member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. At church, he was a longtime member of the choir and participated in the Thursday Lectionary Bible Study and Sunday Men’s Adult Bible Study. He was a past president of the Bridgeport United Methodist Men. He enjoyed supporting the athletes of Bridgeport High School. He faithfully attended Friday evening football games and other sporting events at the school. He and his wife liked to cheer on the Mountaineers and had been WVU football season ticket holders. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Tom’s memory to Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV. Friends will be received at Bridgeport United Methodist Church on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 10:00 AM – noon. The funeral service will be celebrated at noon in the church with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Ashby family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.