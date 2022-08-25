Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business.

“We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended drive-thru hours until 9 p.m.,” Vass said. “We are still looking for some great folks to join our team – so we’re still hiring!”

The store is located at 1219 Johnson Avenue between Total Dental and Stonewall Coffee.

JVG Restaurant Group, LLC will soon open another Subway in Bridgeport – at East Main Street next to The Dollar Tree.

The two Bridgeport stores will round out 10 stores owned by the company. Its other Subways are in Kingwood, Reedsville, Westover, Farmington, Glenville, Harrisville, Sistersville, and New Martinsville.

The Bridgeport store is special to the Vass family.

“We have been involved with Subway for many years, but this is the firsts store that we have in our hometown,” Vass said. “We are thrilled to be able to serve our friends and family in Bridgeport.”

It is projected that the Main Street store will open by the end of the year. Labor shortages and delivery delays have affected the timeline of both stores.

