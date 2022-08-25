NTSB releases new details in Marion Co. plane crash

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary accident report for a plane crash in Metz that killed three people earlier this month.

According to the report, the pilot and two passengers were on a planned day trip to conduct church business in Indiana. All three attended the same church, according to the pilot’s employer.

The accident happened on the return flight, officials said. Data showed the airplane departed Myerstown, Pennsylvania around 7:35 a.m. and landed in Washington, Indiana. The airplane subsequently departed from Indiana at 3:43 p.m.

NTSB officials said the data shows the airplane was cruising at about 9,500 feet above sea level. Weather radar over the airplane’s flight track indicated it was flying approximately parallel to and south of a band of light to moderate precipitation that extended across Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The following is preliminary air traffic control communication information at 5:52 p.m.:

Pilot: “I’m looking at my NEXRAD here, and I’m thinking about doing like 30 degrees left right now to get over the top side of this stuff. What does it look [like] on your end?”

Cleveland Air Route Traffic Control Center: “I’m showing some slight gaps in that, but the whole line off your left-hand side is moderate to heave with pockets of extreme. So, there may be some slight gaps. I’m just not real sure if they are in fact gaps from your point of view. But whatever you think looks good. Just let me know if you need anything.”

Pilot: “I appreciate your help.”

The following is preliminary air traffic control communication information at 6:01 p.m.:

Pilot: “We’re going to deviate about 20 [degrees] left and see if we can [unintelligible] of this thing.”

Controller: “Roger. I’m showing the more extreme heavy participation just off your left wing there and with the small gap at your 12 o’clock and 5 miles.”

Pilot: “Yep, that’s what we’re looking for.”

There were no further communications from the airplane, the report says.

At the time of the airplane’s final transmission, officials said the ground track had changed to about 50 degrees, and the airplane had entered an area of light precipitation.

At 6:03 p.m., the track data depicted a steep, descending right turn that continued until data was lost.

The official time of the plane’s crash is 6:05 p.m.

NTSB officials said the pilot held a private pilot certificate with a rating for airplane single-engine land. He did not have an instrument rating.

Examination of the pilot’s logbook showed he began flying in 2005 and had 387 total hours of flight experience, including 232 hours that were in the airplane involved in the accident, the report says.

According to FAA records, the airplane was manufactured in 1980, and its most recent annual inspection was completed on Aug. 10, just one day before the accident.

Officials said local emergency services located the airplane’s fuselage in hilly, wooded terrain about an hour after the accident with the engine and propeller still attached. The fuselage was crushed uniformly on its right side along its entire length.

The wings and the tail section were separated from the fuselage and located by emergency personnel and search and rescue volunteers over the following days.

The fuselage came to rest in the immediate vicinity of the final flight track data, and officials said the wreckage was distributed generally south of the fuselage over about 0.8 miles.

The report says the left wing was about 100 yards to the west of the fuselage, and the right wing was about 400 yards southwest. Both wings were separated at their respective roots. The fracture surfaces displayed at each wing and their corresponding wing root at the fuselage were consistent with overstress fracture.

Several pieces of aircraft sheet metal were found along the wreckage path, with pieces associated with the tail section the furthest away.

Flight control continuity was confirmed from the cockpit through several breaks and cuts consistent with recovery operations, to the flight control surfaces recovered in the debris field. An engine data monitor was removed from the instrument panel and retained for further examination, the report says. The right side of the engine was impact damaged.

The right magneto was impact separated from the engine accessory case but produced spark at all leads when rotated using an electric drill. The left magneto, which was electronic, could not be tested for spark, but remained securely mounted to the accessory case.

The report further says no damage was found in the spark plugs, vacuum pump and the propeller governor. There was no debris in the oil filter with a date written on it of Aug. 10. No issues were found with the fuel servo.

The NTSB did not identify any of the three people killed in the crash.

