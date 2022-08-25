Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -

if you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too.

Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning.

The Tygarts Valley schools scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago.

It’s unclear when exactly when the scoreboard was struck.

Tygarts Valley High School’s athletic director, Amada Bell, said it didn’t surprise her since the area has seen several thunderstorms over the past few weeks.

After noticing it wouldn’t work on August 13, maintenance inspected it and delivered news.

“When they came to work on it, they found that two circuit boards had been fried from an electric strike,” said Bell.

Bell said the school is working on replacing it with a new one.

In the meantime, games might have to be timed by hand by referees.

“I immediately just found out that we can have football games, and that they take the official time on the field with the officials,” she said. “And it wouldn’t stop us from having home games.”

Bell said she doesn’t think timing the game by hand will be challenging for the refs, the players, or the crowd.

That’s because the school already has several plans in place, including a purchase of an inflatable screen.

“we’re going to project it off of an internet program that we found for the crowd. However, the officials have already been notified and they know they’re going to take official on the field. Weather permitting, of course, we’re going to do the projector,” she said. “If we can’t, then what we’re going to do is we’re going to have somebody radio the time, what the official says from the field, to the press box so they can announce it so at least the crowd can hear that.”

The county just provided the school with new bleachers, and with the new board, the school is now getting an additional upgrade.

“From talking to people in the community, the scoreboard is every but of almost 20 years old,” she said. “So, you know, it was very unfortunate and unexpected this close to the season, but we’re happy we’re going to be able to get a new one.”

The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs will have their first home game on September 2.

