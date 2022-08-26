15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County

Fifteen people were arrested in a sweeping drug round up operation in Upshur County, authorities said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifteen people were arrested in a sweeping drug round up operation in Upshur County, authorities said.

Members of the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Buckhannon Police Department participated in the county-wide operation on Thursday.

Fifteen people were arrested on more than 40 charges ranging from simple drug charges to child endangerment and prohibited possession of firearms.

Approximately 1,830 heroin/fentanyl stamps with a street value of more than $36,000 were seized, along with 10 grams of meth, authorities said.

More than $6,500 in cash and two illegal firearms were also reportedly found.

The operation was the culmination of more than six months of investigative work.

Authorities say additional arrests are pending.

