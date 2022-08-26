UPDATE: Evacuation order issued due to chemical leak in Buckhannon lifted

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said the mandatory evacuation order has expired.

Residents who live in the area are allowed to return home.

ORIGINAL STORY (8/26/22 @ 1:10 p.m.)

An evacuation order has been issued for residents within one block of the water treatment plant in South Buckhannon.

Officials said there has been a chemical leak at the plant. Buckhannon Fire and Police Departments and Upshur County EMS are on the scene.

As a precaution, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for those within a one block radius of the plant until further notice.

According to the City of Buckhannon, the drinking water is safe to drink. No interruptions to service are anticipated, and residents do not need to conserve water.

Officials are working to quickly correct the leak.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

