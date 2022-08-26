Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze.

Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital

Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.

In short order, a pair of Bridgeport firefighters entered the residence and began a search and rescue.

“They entered with the protection of a hose line,” said Hart.

Thanks to the quick action and the use of a thermal imaging camera, firefighters were able to locate the elderly occupant of the home. She was taken from the structure immediately.

After being removed, Hart said she was taken by the Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department’s EMS unit to the North Central West Virginia Airport. From there, the patient – who did not have any visible burn issues but was suffering from smoke inhalation – was flown to Ruby Memorial by Healthnet.

Hart said due to the individual’s age that her condition was possibly life threatening. Hart was able to provide an brief update on the person.

According to the Bridgeport Fire Chief, the Westwood Avenue resident is still alive and remains in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Hart said there was no condition update that was able to be provided.

