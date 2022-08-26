House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.

1). Why is it important for men to participate in a health screening focused on cancer?

Men have consistently underutilized preventive health care services compared to women.

In fact, men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women.

Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services and it is important for the early detection of cancer.

When cancer is detected in later stages and has spread into other areas of the body it causes treatment to be difficult.

It is estimated that between 3% and 35% of cancer deaths could have been prevented by early cancer screenings.

2). What are some risk factors that we can control to help prevent cancer?

You cannot control all risk factors, such as getting older.

There are things you can do every day to avoid getting cancer.

Some of the most important are quitting smoking, protect yourself from ultra-violet rays either from the sun or from artificial sources, drink alcohol in moderation or not at all, make healthy choices such as controlling your weight and getting screened.

3). Tell us more about the Men’s Health Screening that might just save your life or provide you with peace of mind.

UHC is holding a Men’s Health Event on Wednesday, September 14, from 9 - 11 a.m., at UHC Family Medicine, on the 5th Floor of the Physician’s Office Building, next to the hospital.

It is a no charge Men’s Health Screening.

It includes:

Testicular Screening

Manual Prostate Exam

Take Home FIT Test

PSA Lab Draw

Patient Education

Pre-registration is required: For more information or to register, call 1-800-607-8888.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.