Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have brought seasonable, sunny weather to WV. But today, a weak cold front from out west will bring enough instability for a few isolated showers. So this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. A few isolated showers, and even a thunderstorm, will push in during the late-afternoon to mid-evening hours, but most areas won’t see more than 0.1″. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, around average for late-August. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, and any leftover rain from today will be gone. During the later hours into tomorrow morning, widespread fog forms across our region. This could affect your commute, so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Rain chances will be very low across our region, with the best chance of an isolated shower in the mountains during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Skies will then be mostly clear on Sunday and Monday, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-80s to low-90s, hotter than the past few days. Then on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, a cold front will push in from out west and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to WV. So our region will see rain move in during that time, which could impact your commute at times. Then after Wednesday, a high-pressure system clear out skies and slightly cooler temperatures. In short, today and the weekend will be warm and partly sunny, and the last few days of August will involve rain chances.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm possible, during the afternoon and evening hours. Most won’t produce much rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for late-August. Overall, expect an average, partly cloudy afternoon, with a slight chance of rain. High: 86.

Tonight: Any leftover showers and thunderstorms should be gone after 10 PM, and after that, we’re left with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will form across much of our region, which will impact your commute. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Overall, expect a mild night, with some fog. Low: 65.

Saturday: Skies will be partly sunny, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains. In the lowlands, most of our region will remain dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and partly cloudy. High: 86.

Sunday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, with low rain chances. So Sunday should be relatively dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-90s in some areas, feeling hotter because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, Sunday will be hot and sunny at times. High: 92.

