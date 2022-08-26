Louis Bennett War Memorial and Public Library celebrates 100 years

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A building donated by a war-torn mother is now a space for the community.

The Louis Bennett War Memorial and Library hosted its centennial celebration exactly 100 years from when it first opened.

“To create a space for social gatherings, clubs and organizations can meet and a lawn where kids can play and have fun, and we have been able to carry on that tradition for 100 years,” said Library President David Bush.

The library was a gift donated to Lewis County in 1922 by the Bennett family as a space to honor war veterans and bring the community together.

“Lewis Bennett Jr. was killed in WWI, and his mother, to honor his memory and the other servicemen from WWI, offered to Lewis county the family home,” Bush said.

The building has gone restorations, but the original platform still stands.

The event started with city officials giving speeches on the library’s milestone and concluded with refreshments and guided tours of the renovated spaces.

“I’m excited for the community to come and see all the changes we’ve done to the library and we have a lot more programs coming in the coming years,” Katrina Johnson, Library Director, said.

The library is always accepting suggestions on improvements from the public.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.