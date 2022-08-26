Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police.

William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.

“It every concerning especially now that we’re back to school and what can happen to young people,” said Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder.

The incident started Aug. 17 in West Huntington.

Police say the suspect lured two kids into his SUV -- a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- and drove away with them in the Subaru Forester. He offered the children $20 to babysit a child. According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, the suspect upped his offer to babysit to $100 when one of the children started to cry, saying they were afraid they were going to die.

“At this point in time we look at it as being random. There may be some past history with Mr. Morrison that we are aware of. We’re still combing through that information and trying to asses it,” said Colder.

Both children were ultimately able to get away uninjured. They didn’t know the man involved.

“It’s heroic, and it’s also luck because they were able to escape,” said Colder.

According to an HPD news release, detectives conducted two search warrants during the arrest -- one at Morrison’s home and another at an apartment in Barboursville.

Police say more charges are possible against Morrison.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and the Barboursville Police Department assisted the HPD Detective Bureau with Morrison’s arrest.

