Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Kuretza subjected the victim to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face and, after the victim was handcuffed, spraying him with pepper spray and striking him.

Officials said the offense resulted in bodily injury and included the use of a dangerous weapon. The indictment further alleges that Kuretza falsified his use of force report by claiming he used pepper spray before the victim was handcuffed, and by omitting any documentation of post-handcuffing force.

Kuretza was arrested last week and released on bond.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department placed Kuretza on administrative leave last week. No additional comments have been made on the case.

Jury selection and trial for the case are scheduled for Oct. 18.

If convicted, officials said Kuretza faces up to 10 years in prison for the civil rights violation and up to 20 years in prison for falsifying the report.

