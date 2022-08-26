North Marion dominates over East Fairmont, 40-19

Strong start leads to strong finish for the Huskies
North Marion downs East Fairmont 40-19
North Marion downs East Fairmont 40-19(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia high school football is now in full swing! East Fairmont hosted North Marion for some Thursday night action out at East-West Stadium

The Huskies hit the board first with a 2-yd rush from Gavin Lemley with 7:22 remaining in the first half, leading 6-0.

The score was followed by two more touchdowns, a 4-yd rush from QB Casey Minor and a 72-yd reception from Minor to Landen Frey. Frey added another touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

East Fairmont was able to put up a field goal from Connor Tingler, but headed into half down 25-3.

The Bees found more of a rhythm in the second half, but the dominance from the Huskies continued, winning it 40-19.

