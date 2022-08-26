One person seriously injured in possible pipe bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on the 35000 block of Kings Ridge Road in Pomeroy in a rural area of the county.

There are not many details about the incident available at this time as law enforcement is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. We are in contact with Sheriff Wood as more information becomes available.

