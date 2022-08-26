Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant.

Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.

“I walked in and just started having a conversation with half of the restaurant,” said Lefever. “Little Matthew walked up, and I just took a liking to the little guy, you know? He told me a little bit about what he wants to do when he grows up.”

“I want to be a soldier, and I want to be a police officer, and I want to be in the air force,” said Matthew.

Matthew asked Lefever questions about his job, and even demonstrated some of his one-handed push-ups.

He said he approached the police officers because he likes them.

“I like police officers because they help people,” Matthew said.

Heater’s Restaurant loved watching this interaction, and posted it on social media where they received a lot of attention.

Lefever said he was trying to do the right thing.

“I’m just having a good conversation with a little boy. Do I deserve praise for it? No, I don’t think so. It’s a part of the job, but everywhere I take my kids around here, people treat my kids like a million dollars too,” said Lefever. “It’s not just me, it’s everybody.”

Lefever thinks Matthew has what it takes to be a police officer one day.

“I think if he wants it, he could totally do it,” he said. “Maybe one day he’ll be pushing me around in a wheelchair showing him the area and I could give him a little bit of my expertise when I’m old and grey.”

Lefever said he thinks it’s important for kids to learn from their role models at a young age, and he is glad to have made an impression on Matthew.”

