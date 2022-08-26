Two charged after being found unconscious in vehicle with children

Brandon Osborne and Aryean Baker
Brandon Osborne and Aryean Baker(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said they were found unconscious in a vehicle with two children at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Go Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown on May 7 regarding two people that were unconscious at the gas pumps with two children in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Monongalia County EMS told officers Brandon Osborne, 32, of Porter Falls, attempted to hide a glass smoking device.

Officers detained Osborne and found a container in his pants pocket believed to contain a control substance during a pat down. He reportedly told officers the container contained heroin.

The woman in the vehicle, Aryean Baker, 25, of Jacksonburg, told officers she used heroin prior to the incident, according to court documents.

Officers said the two children in the vehicle were 6 months old and 3 years old at the time of the incident.

The vehicle the incident took place in allegedly “did not have valid registration, insurance or MVI, was covered in filth such as dirt, trash, cigarette ashes, smoked/used cigarettes, various sharp tools and other dangerous items that could have potentially created risk to the children.”

Osborne has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Baker has been charged with one count of the same charge. She is being held on a $50,000 bond at NCRJ.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
NTSB releases new details in Marion Co. plane crash

Latest News

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County