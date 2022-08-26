Two charged after being found unconscious in vehicle with children

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said they were found unconscious in a vehicle with two children at a gas station.

Officers responded to the Go Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown on May 7 regarding two people that were unconscious at the gas pumps with two children in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Monongalia County EMS told officers Brandon Osborne, 32, of Porter Falls, attempted to hide a glass smoking device.

Officers detained Osborne and found a container in his pants pocket believed to contain a control substance during a pat down. He reportedly told officers the container contained heroin.

The woman in the vehicle, Aryean Baker, 25, of Jacksonburg, told officers she used heroin prior to the incident, according to court documents.

Officers said the two children in the vehicle were 6 months old and 3 years old at the time of the incident.

The vehicle the incident took place in allegedly “did not have valid registration, insurance or MVI, was covered in filth such as dirt, trash, cigarette ashes, smoked/used cigarettes, various sharp tools and other dangerous items that could have potentially created risk to the children.”

Osborne has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Baker has been charged with one count of the same charge. She is being held on a $50,000 bond at NCRJ.

