West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

(archives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said.

It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
NTSB releases new details in Marion Co. plane crash
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
‘Large batch’ of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Morgantown

Latest News

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
About 100 WVNG members serving in jails, prisons