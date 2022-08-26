WVU Men’s Soccer defeats Robert Morris in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers enter the 2022 season ranked as the number six team in the nation in the NCAA coaches’ poll. WVU began its campaign on Thursday against the Robert Morris Colonials.

In the 35th minute of the contest, Yutaro Tsukada scored on a shot that hit the crossbar before rolling backwards into the net, making the score 1-0.

Five yellow cards were issued throughout the contest, showcasing a physical game from start to finish with the last one being issued at the 85 minute mark.

The Mountaineers held Robert Morris in check offensively throughout the contest. WVU only let up 2 shots in the entirety of the match. Meanwhile, the pressure put on by WVU was enough to carry it to victory, shooting 8 shots in the contest and dominating time of possession.

WVU returns to the field on August 29th to take on Pitt in an away matchup.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.