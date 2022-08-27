5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights

Recaps from week one match-ups across North-Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:

Bridgeport - Buckhannon-Upshur

Keyser - Robert C. Byrd

Elkins - Liberty

Lewis County - Fairmont Senior

Ritchie County - Tyler Consolidated

Doddridge - South Harrison

Hundred - Trinity

Tygarts Valley - Valley

Preston - Hampshire

Lincoln - Braxton County

