5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
Recaps from week one match-ups across North-Central West Virginia
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Bridgeport - Buckhannon-Upshur
Keyser - Robert C. Byrd
Elkins - Liberty
Lewis County - Fairmont Senior
Ritchie County - Tyler Consolidated
Doddridge - South Harrison
Hundred - Trinity
Tygarts Valley - Valley
Preston - Hampshire
Lincoln - Braxton County
